Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose has revealed that he was so provoked by former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s remarks at his 65th birthday celebration that he momentarily felt like seizing the microphone and striking him.

In a fresh interview, Fayose recounted the events leading up to his birthday party in Lagos, where Obasanjo reflected on their long-running feud, describing Fayose as “not the best” of his political protégés, even as he acknowledged his political achievements.

“I was enraged. I felt like taking the mic from Obasanjo’s hand and hitting it on his head. This is being sincere,” he admitted.

Fayose stated that two weeks before his birthday, he had resolved to mend fences with several of his political adversaries.

“Whatever differences we have had in the past, let’s put them behind us. If I have offended you, if you have offended me, let us put it behind us,” he said.

He added that he reached out to Obasanjo through a mutual friend, Osita, who provided the former president’s phone number.

However, Fayose insisted that the call was not an apology.

“I never called to go and apologise to Baba. I did not offend him. He was the one who removed me from office. If anybody should apologise, it is he,” he said.

Fayose said Obasanjo welcomed him to his home, days before the celebration and assured him he would attend despite another engagement in Rwanda. At Obasanjo’s request, Fayose arranged funds for his travel logistics.

“We took pictures together. All in good faith. I changed $20,000 and gave it to him. How can you accept somebody’s money and come and be spitting on that person?” he asked.

According to Fayose, tension arose when Obasanjo insisted on speaking last at the event, thereby overriding the vice president.

“Baba said he would be the one to speak last. I became suspicious,” he said.

Obasanjo later instructed the moderator to call the Vice-President (Kashim Shettima) before him and demanded that Fayose and his wife stand beside him during a speech that lasted “one hour, 14 minutes.”

Fayose described the speech as laced with veiled attacks.

“How do you say such things to a man on his 65th birthday?” he asked.

“But to show maturity—not by age, but by self-respect and out of consideration for the vice-president’s presence—I kept my cool,” he added.

Fayose said his efforts to reconcile with Obasanjo were made “in good conscience,” but the former president’s behaviour demonstrated he was not interested in peace.

“If I knew this was how it would end, what do I need Obasanjo for? Am I contesting the election? Do I need his validation? No,” he said.