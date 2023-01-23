A former Akwa Ibom State governor, Chief Godswill Akpabio, who has been declared as the authentic All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District (Akwa Ibom North-West), has attributed his last-minute victory at the Supreme Court to “God’s grace, benevolence and the fervent prayers of intercession by Nigerians.”

The former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, who arrived the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, the State capital, headed straight to St. Lucy Catholic Church, Ukana Ikot Ntuen in Essien Udim local government area, where he took part in a special Thanksgiving Mass.

The former Senate Minority Leader took time out to reflect on his travails in the protracted battle to secure the APC ticket for the senatorial contest, and said he had since put the challenge behind him to forge ahead, assuring that he has forgiven those who subjected him to undergo the tortuous process of reclaiming the mandate.

The National Vice Chairman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) thanked God for seeing him through all legal stages he had had to go through to validate his mandate given to him by members of the APC in his Senatorial District.

He said: “I stand before you all today to return all thanks, honour and praises to God Almighty for our victory at the Supreme Court. When all hopes appeared gone, our Lord came through for me and that is why I have come to return all thanks to Him because He alone is worthy to be praised.

“When the judgment was delivered on Friday, I left my house in Abuja to the Church to thank Him for the victory. On my arrival today, I decided to make God’s presence my first port of call, not for anything, but to tell Him that I am very grateful for his favour and blessings over me.

“I bear no grudge against anyone over what I went through before this final victory, rather, just like our father in the Lord, Monsignor Inyangetor, admonished that we let go all for the sake of Christ I have decided to forgive all. If we fail to forgive one another, God will not forgive us of our sins.

“My story is like that of the brothers of Joseph in the Bible, who out of envy sold out their little brother inorder to kill his dream, not knowing that they were actually helping him to fulfil a foretold future. Because it had been foretold that Joseph’s dream would come to pass, God led them back to their sold-out brother, when there was famine in the land of Egypt and that dream became a reality.”