The father of popular music sensation, David Adeleke also known as Davido, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke has claimed that he generates 15 percent of Nigeria’s electricity.

The billionaire businessman disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church’s General Conference Annual Council 2024.

Adeleke revealed that he is currently building a 1,250 megawatt power plant which is estimated to become the biggest in Nigeria.

“I am a businessman in Nigeria, I’m in the electricity business. I own power plants. I generate presently about 15 percent of the electricity needs of Nigeria.

“I have Chinese engineering companies that work for me. I am building and almost completed by January, by the grace of God, tenth new power plant that will be the biggest thermal power plant in Nigeria.

“It’s a 1,250 megawatt power plant to become operational in January,” Adeleke said.

He however noted that while preparations for the project were underway, an unnamed government official threatened that the project would never see the light of day.

Adeleke maintained, that it is only by the mercies of God that the project is almost completed.

“But during the course of the design and getting all of the permits, we ran into difficult government officials, for environmental reasons, our permit was denied.

“The particular government official that I held a meeting with told me to my face that, ‘This your project will never see the light of day,’ but while he was saying that, I was saying in my mind that this guy is talking as if he is God,” he said.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Davido had also claimed in April that his family owns about four power plants and was responsible for distributing electricity to a major portion of the country.