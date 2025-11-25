Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Monday, declared that he has “begun his fight against the APC,” describing the ruling party as one that has brought “nothing but suffering” to Nigerians.

Advertisement

The former 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stated this as he formally registered as a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Adamawa State.

“From today henceforth, I have begun my fight against APC—an evil party that has caused nothing but suffering for the people until the day we oust that party from governance,” Atiku told a cheering crowd of supporters shortly after picking up his membership card.

Advertisement

He accused the APC of inflicting unprecedented hardship on Nigerians, saying no party in recent history had brought “suffering, abject poverty, and insecurity” like the ruling party.

“There has never been a party that had caused suffering, abject poverty, and insecurity to the Nigerian people like APC.” He said. “With your support, we will provide better leadership that will lead to positive change in this country,” he emphasised.

LEADERSHIP reports that Atiku’s registration cements his latest political move within a long history of party shifts.

Recall that in 2014, Atiku joined the APC ahead of the 2015 presidential election and contested the party’s presidential primaries, losing to late President Muhammadu Buhari.

In 2017, he returned to the PDP and emerged as its presidential candidate in the 2019 and 2023 presidential elections.

Until now, Atiku and other leading opposition figures had delayed formal registration with the ADC, prompting intense speculation over internal negotiations and strategy.