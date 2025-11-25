The Federal Government of Nigeria has formally congratulated the Russian Federation on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, describing the latter as “a key global partner.”

In a statement released by the Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and signed by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, on Tuesday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, extended “warm congratulations to His Excellency Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, on this historic milestone.”

The anniversary marks a partnership that began in 1960, following Nigeria’s independence, when the defunct Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) became one of the first nations to establish formal diplomatic ties with the newly sovereign state of Nigeria.

“That early act of solidarity laid the foundation for a relationship that has matured over six and a half decades through periods of global transformation,” the statement noted.

The press release highlighted the enduring nature of the Nigeria-Russia partnership, saying it has been “marked by enduring cooperation, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to sovereignty and mutual benefit.”

Over the years, collaborations between both countries have included educational exchanges, with Russia offering scholarships to generations of Nigerian students in fields such as engineering, medicine, and sciences. Joint efforts have also extended to infrastructure development and defence, delivering tangible benefits to both nations.

In recent times, the bilateral relationship has grown to encompass new areas, including energy, security, agriculture, solid minerals development, and counter-terrorism. Cultural and people-to-people exchanges have further strengthened mutual understanding and appreciation between the two countries.

The statement also reaffirmed Nigeria’s recognition of Russia’s consistent support in international forums, describing the Russian Federation as “a key global partner.”

It added, “As we navigate the complexities of the 21st century, there is immense potential to deepen collaboration in trade and investment, science and technology, and global peace and security.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that Nigeria “looks with optimism toward a future of even greater cooperation” and remains “committed to exploring new frontiers in our partnership and building upon the strong foundation established by our predecessors.”