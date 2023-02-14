Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed has said that he delivered remarkable infrastructural projects to the people of the state for overall socioeconomic growth and development, not political reasons.

The governor is contesting for a re-election as the state governor in the March 11th governorship election. He was first elected governor in 2019 for a tenure of four years.

Mohammed made the statement in an interview with journalists shortly after visiting the place of the district head of Bauchi, Alhaji Nura Adamu Jumba on a campaign tour.

He said he fulfilled over 80 percent of the promises he made to the people of Bauchi while campaigning in 2019, adding that the remaining 20 percent will be completed before the end of his first tenure of office on May 29 this year.

“In my first term, I worked as if I was not coming back again. I still feel that two terms may not be enough. I already came to the government with something in mind; I have done my baseline study of the state, and I know where we are and where we want to go. I have added some projects and programmes. I did not waste time opening the cardboard to see what my predecessor had done.

“Comfort is not comfortable until the election is done. But what we have done is open the political space as per the provisions of the electoral act. We went around to see the stakeholders, the party leaders and traditional rulers. We visited the traditional rulers not because we are governors or we have authority over them but to let them know that these are our visions,” he said.

The governor maintained that while he is not carried away by the kind of projects he delivered to the citizens, he did not underestimate his major contenders, APC and NNPP gubernatorial candidates who are also in the race along with him.

He, however, maintained that having individuals wishing to become governors as well, captures the beauty of democracy.

“We have preached to our supporters not to be unholy and not to take laws into their hands to make sure that there is order and to respect other competitors, especially in APC and NNPP because they are the major gladiators in the field.

“If they are not there, then, there is no democracy. I respect their aspirations and they have the grace to actualise their political aspirations. At the same time, I have to ensure that my supporters show respect to others,” Bala said.