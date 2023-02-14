All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday unveiled his plans for Gombe State, saying the recently-developed Kolmani oil wells in the state would receive adequate attention to ensure full commercial operation and benefits for the people.

Speaking to a mammoth crowd of party supporters and other residents at the APC campaign rally in Gombe, Tinubu pledged to institute an industrial park in the state, which he said will provide employment and create skills and wealth for the people.

Tinubu, who landed at the Gombe International Airport around 12:30pm, was received by his running mate, Kashim Shettima, APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and the host-governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, among other party chieftains.

Hundreds of party faithful joined in the reception party at the airport, creating a long convoy of vehicles.

The convoy was warmly cheered by residents as it moved through the streets to the palace of the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar, for traditional homage.

Addressing the rally, Tinubu thanked the people of Gombe State and Governor Yahaya for the grand reception, promising to deliver dividends of democracy when elected.

He also asked attendees at the rally to ensure the return of Governor Yahaya for his second term.

In his speech, the Senate President Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, said the people of North East have nothing but praises for the APC administration for helping them overcome challenges and developing the zone.

“The APC administration helped us discover oil here. The entire North East would have to reciprocate this gesture by voting for the APC in appreciation,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Yahaya said APC is well grounded in Gombe State and will win all elections comfortably.

While urging the voters to vote for the APC at all levels, the governor said if elected for another term, he would consolidate on the achievements recorded in his first term.

Also, minister of communication and digital economy, Prof Isa Ali Pantami, who also addressed the rally, delivered President Muhammadu Buhari’s plea for voters in Gombe State to support the party and its candidates at all levels.

He said President Buhari had declared support for Tinubu and all candidates of the APC in the forthcoming election which, he said, has made it binding on everyone in the administration to equally support the candidates.