Plateau State governorship candidate of Labour Party (LP) Amb. Yohana Margif has said he remained the authentic flagbearer of the party in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Dr. Patrick Dakum of the Institute of Human Virology is also laying claim to LP governorship candidature, bringing to two the candidates that are trying to become the flagbearer of the party in the election.

According to Amb. Margif, nothing has changed from the governorship primary election where he was elected by delegates from the 17 LGAs of the state.

Margif made the disclosure while addressing newsmen in Jos at the weekend.

He said; “In spite of these manipulations by desperate politicians, I have to as a matter of urgency counter this mischievous and misleading information concerning the Plateau Labour Party.

“Notwithstanding, I am making this address to assure and reassure my teeming supporters that nothing has changed from what happened on the 9th of June 2022 at Retna Suite where I was elected by delegates as the party governorship flag-bearer come 2023.”

He appealed to his supporters and party members to remain calm, adding that he was vying for the office of governor of the state because he wanted to bequeath good infrastructural legacy and return Plateau to the rightful place.