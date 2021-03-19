Small Businesses: Retaining Existing Customers Could Be The Magic Wand

BY ZAKA KHALIQ, Lagos

Being an outstanding entrepreneur is a herculean task. Making enough income from a business is not a child’s play. While it is easy to attract customers at face value, retaining those customers is where most business owners have failed.

Customer relations experts have warned that winning new customers could take as much as five times the cost of retaining existing ones. This means it is actually easier to maintain existing customers than winning new ones.

For a business to survive there must exist a symbiotic relationship between a brand and its customers, failure of which could kill the company. Caroline Entonu, a customer relations expert, an entrepreneur herself provides tips on how to retain existing customers:

Understand Your Customers

“One sure way to serve your customers better and keep them satisfied, is to understand their preferences, she said, adding that with a good understanding of the customer’s need, it is easier to satisfy them. “Brand handlers should ask their customers what’s going on. They should regularly gather customer feedback on their brands.”

Keep Your Words

“There is nothing that annoys a customer as failed promises. It is better to under promise but over deliver,” Entonu said.

Go The Extra Mile

On this topic she advises, “Initially you may think you are incurring losses by going the extra mile to satisfy your customers, but in the long run, you would be happier for it because you will not only retain the existing customers, they will be your marketers winning new customers for you.”

Offer New Customers Incentives But. . .

On issue of incentives, she had this to say, “It is a smart practice to offer new customers some kind of incentiveS to buy from you. But go too far with this and you risk annoying your existing customers. Always know that existing customers are by far more valuable to your bottom line and you must pamper them.

While charging entrepreneurs to engage their customer service team to make sure customers’ needs are taken care of promptly, efficiently and with a positive attitude, she urged them to gather customer feedback to find out where there may be gaps in their processes.

On his part, marketing strategist, Paul Amodu, of Gold Bucket Ventures urged entrepreneurs to always strive to find out what drives their customers. According to him, “If you are touting low prices, but your customers are primarily concerned with service, you’re not meeting your customers where they need you. What worked yesterday might not work today because of customers’ changing life style, and therefore needs, change over time.”