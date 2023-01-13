Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has vowed to end what he described as the 24-year monopoly of a former governor of the state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He dumped the APC in December 2021 over what he described as the dominance of Tinubu

Adediran who stated this on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme yesterdayy added that, “We will come in and do things differently. The problem of Lagos is that we have one head thinking for the state of Lagos for the past 24 years,”

He accused Tinubu, the 2023 Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of instigating removal of “performing governors” in the state.

He said though former governor Babatunde Fashola survived an attempt to remove him in 2011 and returned for a second term, his successor, Akinwunmi Ambode couldn’t survive a plot that saw him removed after a single term in 2019.

Assured the Lagos electorate that he would decentralise developments across the 20 local government areas of the state if elected in the forthcoming polls.

He said, “In our very first year in office, we will do a whole lot across Lagos. We need to decentralise development. Everybody comes to the centre for greener pastures but if you give the development where they are, they will actually stay there.”

“We will do a whole lot because we will be coming in as an independent government; the one not tied to the apron string of anybody and that will allow us to make Lagos wealth that we only hear now work for Lagos.”