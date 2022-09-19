Cross River State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate Senator Bassey Edet Otu, said he will focus more on human capital development if elected governor of the state.

Otu pledged to turn around the state’s fortunes and increase the living standard of at least 90 percent of those residing in it.

He made the pledge while speaking at the commissioning of Victory Group secretariat, located at Ivara Esu Drive, along the State Housing Estate Calabar, during the weekend.

In his remarks, shortly after receiving the sum of N30 Million donated to the APC governorship candidate by ‘Victory Group’ which is made up of Prof. Ben Ayade’s appointees, Otu said the cash would go a long way to assist him in kick-starting his campaign.

Receiving the cash from director general of Victory Group, Mr. Joseph Edet La,shakara, on behalf of the group, Otu said, “I shall focus more on human capital development to drive home development and eradicate poverty troubling our people.

“I would continue where Ayade stopped in terms of human capital development, in terms of wisdom and capacity.”

“We will continue to build,so as to strengthen our youths both in terms of capacity, wisdom, experience and knowledge to take our state to the next level.

“My team and I are so determined to change Cross River in a manner that will certainly attract an influx of investors to come and invest in our state,” Otu maintained.

While expressing happiness over the N30m support from Victory Group, which Otu stated that it would boost his campaign, the APC candidate said, “My team and I are ready to change lives of our people.

“We want to turn Cross River State into a destination that everyone would want to visit. We are going to change the narratives and scenarios for everyone to see.

“Let me assure you that we will continue to live like a family. I have no plan to renage to on all the promises which I had made,” he said.

In his remarks, DG of Victory Group, Mr. Joseph Edet, La, shakara, stated that the group’s major preoccupation is to ensure that it works with relevant stakeholders to ensure that APC emerges victorious in all its elections.