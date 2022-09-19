Senator representing Lagos Central Senatorial District and wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flag bearer, Oluremi Tinubu, has said youths and women are important to the political process.

She further urged young APC members to mobilise their peers for the success of the party’s presidential campaign.

She made the charge in the welcome address at the Progressive Young Leaders Summit, organised by the Office of the APC national youth leader, which kicked off on Sunday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Tinubu, who was represented at the event by the wife of the APC’s vice presidential candidate, Nana Shettima, acknowledged the role of young people in promoting the party and urged them to concentrate their efforts on grassroots mobilisation.

“Right from the formation of the APC, young people have been at the forefront of promoting our party and our candidates. Even now, with campaigns yet to kick off, the youth energy can be felt with the many youth-led initiatives promoting the candidature of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

“I hereby urge all our youth leaders and youth-focused support groups, many of whom are represented here today, to ensure that efforts to mobilise support for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign are targeted at the grassroots – right from our polling units to our wards and local governments – as that is where the real voters are.”

Tinubu also stated that her husband has a track record of supporting young people and urged the party’s teeming youths to engage their peers with a view to ensuring that they make the right choice at the polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a track record of uplifting and supporting young people, and I am confident that this will not change when he becomes President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Engage your peers so that they understand that the decision of who to vote for is one that must be taken seriously. Nigeria is too important to be left to people without sufficient experience, a clear progressive vision, and a verifiable track record of leadership that delivers meaningful results.”

The event also had in attendance the Governor of Kebbi State and chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu, APC National Women Leader, Betta Edu, former chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole and other leaders within the party.

There were also key APC youth stakeholders present including Ismaeel Ahmed, the party’s former National Youth Leader who represented Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the event, Mukhtar Shagaya, House of Representatives candidate in Kwara State, Idris Ajimobi, House of Assembly candidate in Oyo state and Rinsola Abiola, National Youth Leader aspirant at the last convention, among others.