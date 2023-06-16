‘I Will Help Nigeria Children Build Skills, Unlock Potential’

A teacher at the St Michael RCM Primary School, Ogunpa Lunloye, Abeokuta Ogun State, Akeem Badru who won the regional 2023 Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards for Central and Southern Africa has promised to work hard and help Nigeria children to build skills to unlock their potential.

The Cambridge Dedicated Teacher Awards, which is run by the Cambridge University Press, is an annual competition to celebrate teachers globally and their efforts in educating their pupils.

The 2023 competition — the fifth edition of the programme — received over 11,000 nominations from 99 countries, an increase of over 30 per cent from last year’s nominations.

The highly elated Badru, while appreciating the Cambridge University Press award for the recognition and honour said it will encourage him to work harder and also serve as motivation for other teachers in Nigeria.

He said, “The teaching profession is a noble job, and I am glad you appreciate the important roles that teachers play in shaping the minds, characters and lives of people in society. Through First Step Initiatives, I will continue to help children build the skills that will allow them to unlock their potential.”