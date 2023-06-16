PSC Promotes AIG Frank Mba, Ciroma To DIG

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the appointment of Assistant Inspectors-general of Police (AIGs), Frank Mba and Bala Ciroma as Deputy Inspectors-general of Police (DIGs)

DIG Ciroma will replace DIG Ali Janga, who has retired from service and had represented the North-East geo-political zone in the Police Management Team (PMT).

Ciroma, the most senior officer from the North-East will henceforth represent the zone.

For his part, DIG Mba will represent the South-East zone and replaces retired DIG John Amadi, who before his retirement, represented the zone in the PMT.

Spokesperson of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said in a statement that the Commission also approved the promotion of 14 Commissioners of Police (CPs) to the next rank of AIG and 22 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to the substantive rank of Commissioner of Police (CP).

He said the decisions were the highpoints of the 21st plenary meeting of the Commission presided over by its chairman, Dr. Solomon Arase, a retired Inspector-general of Police.