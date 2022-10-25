Former Real Madrid head coach, Zinedine Zidane, has disclosed that he will be returning to managerial duty soon.

Recall Zidane left the Spanish LaLiga champions prematurely at the end of the 2020-2021 campaign and made way for Carlo Ancelotti.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Zidane suggested that he would be back to management in the near future.

“Do I miss being a coach? No, I’m never too far away from a job. But we will wait a little bit.

“Soon, soon. But hey, I’m just enjoying it now,” Zidane said.

Zidane has been a free agent since departing his role as Real Madrid’s manager last year.

The 50-year-old was linked with the job at Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but the French Ligue 1 champions ended up appointing Christophe Galtier.

Zidane could be a candidate to replace Didier Deschamps as the head coach of the French national team if they flop at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.