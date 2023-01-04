Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has pledged to revive Kano’s manufacturing glory and expand it beyond Nigerians’ expectations.

Tinubu spoke at a town Hall meeting with Muslim leaders from the Northwest geopolitical zone in Kano yesterday.

“We all should find it unacceptable that Kano is no longer the manufacturing hub it once was. My policies will do more than reviving it. It will expand it beyond what it once was to make it what it should be,” Tinubu said.

The former Lagos State governor also said he has special love and regard to Kano, Northwest and Nigeria at large, adding that he would use that feeling to move the country forward if he gets the opportunity.

On the general economy of the country, Tinubu said; “My plan is to turn this economy into a more robust and broad economy where those who want work can find a good job. We will revive the manufacturing and textile sectors in Kano and elsewhere by reforming tax and import policies to create jobs for our people.

“These policies will also produce the goods and services that improve the daily lives of the average person.

“As I said during the commissioning of the Kolmani oil wells, we will invest in that project and indeed all vital infrastructural projects such as the Mambilla Power Project, the AKK gas pipeline projects. We shall revive our inland waterways through the dredging of the River Niger and make sure we cut down on our steel import bill by making the Ajaokuta Steel Company work.”

He added, “Regarding agriculture, we will increase food security through enhanced productivity and improved farm incomes. Farming will be adequately returned to its prominent position. To strengthen our social fabric and guarantee the future, massive investment in education will ensure that we nourish and guide our youth toward better lives.”