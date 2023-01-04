Seventy two hours after the gruesome killing of Lawali Agajiba, the chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Asare Ward of Gwadabawa local government area, Sokoto State, police have announced the arrest of four suspects.

Suspected gunmen had last Saturday night killed Agajiba and his elder brother who rushed to his rescue.

But, Sokoto State Police Command in a press statement issued by the police public relations officer, DSP Sanusi Abubakar, declared that investigation so far revealed that the killing has no political undertone as earlier speculated.

DSP Abubakar recalled that, “on 31st December, 2022 at about 2330hrs, there was a report on rampaging suspected armed bandits that invaded Gidan Huloti, Tungar Maza, Galadi and Agajibi villages in Gwadabawa local government area, rustled large number of cattle and sheep belonging to different households in the said villages during which they shot to death one Lawali Agajiba, later found to be the APC ward chairman.

“There was prompt follow up by the police that led to the interception and the recovery of some of the livestock.

“Four members of the syndicate were arrested while transporting away some of the rustled livestock to a point in Bodinga LG from Tsauna Village of Illela LG using a Mitsubishi canter truck and currently the case is undergoing investigation.

“Already, the LG chairmen of Tangaza, Ilella and Bodinga were contacted by the police and are required to inform members of the public whose livestock are missing to come forward with proof of ownership and collect their cows and to give more credible information on the suspects under police investigation as well as others yet to be arrested.”

According to the PPRO, investigation so far revealed that the killing has political undertone as earlier speculated but was purely an act perpetrated by some rampaging cattle rustlers.