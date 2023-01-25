Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has promised to unite Nigeria despite the fact that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has disunited it.

He stated this yesterday in Asaba during the presidential campaign rally, assuring that PDP will secure the country to make it habitable.

While saying he was not in Delta State to campaign, but to show gratitude, Atiku said he would never betray the interest nor disappoint Deltans since the residents have never failed him.

“For that reason, l took Okowa as my running mate. Therefore, you should show Okowa commitment because of your future. Since 1999, it has been a PDP state, so you have no reason to support another party. Since 1999, Delta has been a PDP state. You have no reason to support another party,” he said.

On the state of economy, he promised foreign investments in the state. “There will be no problem about exchange rate. My five-point agenda is known to you. One is education. There shall be no more ASUU strike, resource control, restructuring, will be implemented and Delta State will benefit from it,” he said.

“Okowa’s projects are meaningful. We were anxious to see them. I don’t want to campaign here, l know Okowa in Abuja will help Deltans. With your PVC, we can get 2 million votes. You have to vote for all the candidates of PDP,” Atiku stated.

The national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, said Deltans are lucky people for having Governor Okowa, considering his accomplishments which include commissioning of floating market, roads, secretariat project, stadium and others.

Earlier, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had thanked Atiku for picking him as his running mate, promising to join him to rescue Nigeria from the misrule of APC.

Comrade Chris Tamapriye, coordinator, National Association Of Nigerian Students (NANS) Zone B, South-South, endorsed Atiku Abubakar as its preferred presidential candidate and presented to him a certificate of endorsement.

According to him, the students based their endorsement on no ASUU strike in Delta, establishment of three universities, payment of bursary to students, choosing Okowa as running mate.

The state secretary of APC, Nick Ovuakporie and director general of All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA) Campaign Committee and others decamped to PDP and were received by the party chairman in the state, Barr Kingsley Esiso.