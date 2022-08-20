Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has declared that he would not allow any act of criminality towards destabilising the state.

He said his administration had invested hugely in achieving the prevailing peace, and returning insecurity to the state would not be tolerated.

The warning may not be unconnected with the sealing-off of a lounge, a hotel and a petrol station belonging to three prominent members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Wike spoke yesterday during the flag-off of the 12th flyover at the Mgbuoba, Ozuoba -Ada George Road in Obio/ Akpor local government area of the state, which was performed by former minister of information, Prof. Jerry Gana

The governor said: “Now, let me tell anyone who cares to listen, whether you’re in PDP, APC, you’re in SDP, you’re in Accord or any other party, if I catch you trying to breach the security in this state, you’ll go in for it.

“I will not allow anybody to destabilise this state. We have suffered insecurity and God has helped us together with security agencies to maintain peace. For me, whether it is true or not, I must make sure that I take action.”

Wike stated that sadly, most people do not take the warning issued in his last state broadcast serious, pointing out that he had warned that any hotel or event centre where criminals or cultists are allowed to gather to plot the breach of peace would demolished.

The governor said: “So, if you know they’re using your hotel, or they’re using your drinking joint as where they’ll be holding meetings, think twice now.

“There is no amount of propaganda, if you like go to social media that they’re clamping down on you, that’s your business. I will not allow anybody to destabilise this state, because we have suffered insecurity and we have spent money.

“You can’t begin to arrange for cultists to meet in your event centres, or in your hotels. Pray that I don’t have any hint about that, if I do, I will bring down your hotel, I will bring down the event centre and I will arrest those people found there and I will prosecute them, heaven would not fall.”