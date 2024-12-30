Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has stated that he would not be involved in a situation in which a church building is destroyed.

The governor gave the charge at the dedication service of the new church auditorium of Jesus Christ Temple Ministry, Ebrumede roundabout, Effurun, Delta state.

He charged Christians to see the temple of God as a place to pray, seek solace and divine transformation.

In his remarks, the governor said, “My joy is that, over a year ago, when we came to inspect this place and the concept design was presented to me, I discovered that more than half of this church auditorium would be removed.

“I told the Ministry of Works that they are going to change the design. As an Elder in the Living Faith Church, I will not be part of a situation where a church building will be destroyed”.

While appreciating the general overseer, Prophet Amos Evomobor, for his visionary leadership, adding that the church building was an investment by the people into the kingdom of God.

“This is not only a physical structure that we are dedicating, but a place where lives will be transformed, prayers answered, and the name of God will be glorified.

“May this church be filled with His divine presence and joy and win souls for Christ as we come together for worship.

“Today’s programme is a moment of great spiritual significance. We declare this will be a house of prayer, a place of refuge for the weary and a centre for mission outreach.”

Earlier in a sermon, the general overseer of the church, Jesus Christ Temple Ministry, Prophet Amos Evomobor, said that he gave God the glory for his life and that of the church, saying that he was the least qualified when God called him to do His (God) work because of his educational background.

According to him, “If God calls you, even though you are not qualified in your thinking, carry on with the assignment. When God called me, I said, ‘I did not go to school” he said