The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners (ANPMP) have called for improved universal health coverage and health workers retention to achieve an efficient and equitable health system.

The NMA President, Prof. Bala Audu, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos, said driving this would deliver quality, accessible and affordable care to citizens.

Audu appealed to the three levels of government to create an enabling environment for improved welfare, standards, equipment, and workplace security.

“The key issue is the welfare of health workers because we are already used to managing, but if you are managing and your welfare is not taken care of, you look for a greener future.

“There are even workplace issues, where you find some people will come and even try to beat health workers in their place of work. That is aside from the kidnap issues.

“If the government can address the minimum of these three issues, I can assure you that you will get Nigerian healthcare workers working as if they are anywhere in Europe,” he said.

He emphasised that minimum standards should be guaranteed at every care level in public and private health facilities.

“The standards must be enforced. Once you achieve that, Nigerians will get the best care quality.

“And once Nigerians receive the best quality of care, you will find that people are coming from other countries to get the same kind of care in Nigeria,” he said.

The president stressed that the care must be affordable through health insurance to prevent undue financial hardship on citizens.

Similarly, Dr Jonathan Esegine, Lagos State Chairman of ANPMP, said the health sector is a critical sector plagued by many challenges, particularly the manpower shortage.

Esegine urged the federal and state governments to critically assess the push factors causing the brain drain and quickly address it to save the health system from collapse.

“The number one thing that we all know is the issue of corruption that has caused the dislocation of resources and left so many sectors frustrated, unattended to, and unable to deliver the expectations of the people.

“And so also, leading to a lot of dissatisfaction in those currently around, causing a lot of frustration, poor remuneration, and the greater problem is the same corruption that has generated other hydra-headed problems like insecurity.”

He stressed that the government requires the political will to create strong fiscal institutions that promote integrity and accountability to fight corruption and provide a better life for citizens.

“The government also needs to do something about the economy. There is a lot of hunger in the land; therefore, there is anger,” he said.

Esegine urged the federal government to allocate more resources to the health sector by the 15 per cent Abuja Declaration pledge.

He further appealed to the government to strengthen health insurance and drive inclusion by educating citizens about enrollment.

“Our health insurance is 20 years down the line, and we are talking about four to five per cent enrollment of over 200 million Nigerians.

“If the government is serious and we drive the process of bringing more people to buy into the health insurance, then more revenue will be pooled to enhance the healthcare delivery,” he said.

Esegine asserted that implementing these would improve citizens’ health-seeking behaviour and the country’s health indices to transform the health sector.

(NAN)