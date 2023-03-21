The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in last Saturday’s governorship election in Kwara State, Alhaji Abdullahi Yaman Abdulahi, has explained why he will not challenge the outcome of the election. Yaman said that he has decided to leave the outcome of the elections to God.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Sunday declared the incumbent governor of the state, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as winner of the election.

Yaman who spoke with newsmen in Ilorin, the state capital yesterday said that he would not congratulate Governor AbdulRazaq on the election victory, insisting that the election was fraught with electoral malpractices.

The PDP candidate, who said that he would keep the decision to continue in politics or not within himself for now, added that he would be returning to Kaduna State to face his business.

“For the fact that political thugs were used, calls for concern among Nigerians, especially, among our people and relevant stakeholders. Voters’ apathy in the last governorship elections was far greater than before, while the number of voters was greater than the presidential elections. And I think INEC has questions to answer on the electoral process too,” he said.

He chastised some PDP members in some senatorial districts for their alleged acts of betrayal and anti-party activities.

He, however, admonished the loyal PDP members and supporters in the state to keep hope alive, praying that God will repay their good intentions with good rewards.