A strong appeal has been made to Governor Yahaya Bello and other critical political stakeholders in Kogi State to work towards the western senatorial district of the state producing the next governor of the state.

The call was made yesterday at a press conference organised by Kogi Youth Ambassadors, who said this was necessary for equity, fairness and justice amongst the major components of the state.

The Kogi State coordinator of Youth Ambassadors, Prince Abdul Salami Ozianda, said the group is a movement established since 2005 to liberate Kogi youths, women, children, and to serve as peace ambassadors.

While pointing out power rotation would breed togetherness, sense of belonging and justice, the Kogi Youth Ambassadors said the call for power rotation has become imperative for the state to maintain the exiting peace and tranquility it is witnessing.

The youth ambassadors said it has always clamoured for rotation of the governorship position since the creation of the state in 1991. It explained that the eastern senatorial district has govern the state for about 16 years, with the central senatorial district presently taking its turn with Governor Yahaya Bello in office for eight years at the end of his tenure.

According to the spokesman, Kogi State is a mini-Nigeria, said without rotation, equity, fairness and justice would be sacrificed for peaceful coexistence, said as peace Ambassadors, rotation arrangements would allow for peace, unity and progress.

The Youth Ambassadors urged for the stakeholders to identify credible and competent persons with the capacity and competence to develop and move the state to the next level after Governor Yahaya Bello, and praised Bello for his landmark achievements.

The group appealed to all the registered political parties in the state to imbibe the call for power rotation, pointing out that it would engender peace, unity, progress and justice.