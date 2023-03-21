The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has floored the All Progressive Congress (APC) and other opposition political parties in the just concluded House of Assembly elections in Bayelsa State.

The results as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday showed that out of the 24 House of Assembly seats, PDP clinched 17 to defeat APC in the second position with four seats while All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) won two seats.

Results from Ogbia Constituency 2 Ward 2, 3, 4, and 5 in Ogbia local government area of the state were cancelled by INEC following multiple reports on alleged hijack and setting ablaze of voting materials by armed thugs.

It was also reported that hired thugs were shooting sporadically in Opu-Nembe and Sambo area of Brass local government councils to disrupt the peaceful process and disenfranchise voters from exercising their civic responsibility.

Also, in Ward 5 (Bassanbiri), Polling Unit 006 in Nembe local government areas of the state, thugs suspected to be APC members were reported to have threatened PDP members at gunpoint to vacate the community or get killed.

The state governor, Douye Diri, condemned the activities of the armed thugs and called on the security agencies to restore peace in the affected areas.

Diri said, “The destruction of ballot materials in four wards under Constituency 2 in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state by suspected party thugs in compromise with some armed security men, is highly condemnable and those behind any form of electoral violence in the state should desist forthwith as the full weight of the law would be brought down on the culprits.”

The Bayelsa governor called on the commissioner of police to arrest the perpetrators of the act and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to book, declaring that his administration abhors any form of criminality, especially electoral violence as it prevents the electorate from exercising their franchise.