Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has assured the people of the state that his administration will not discriminate on the basis of religion, ethnic and political affiliations in the delivery of the dividends of democracy.

The governor who gave the assurance at a re-election victory celebration held at Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort in Akanran, Ibadan, said his administration was building a state, where everyone would have equal opportunities, irrespective of his or her background.

Makinde applauded the critical stakeholders that ensured his electoral victory in 31 of the 33 local government areas of the state.

He apparently referred to the stiff opposition against him, especially from some political godfathers that have big followership.

Makinde said the level of political education of the electorate was high, adding that they did not allow godfathers to dictate to them.

“I want our youngsters to take notice of this. There is no more glass ceiling in Oyo State. Seyi Makinde has broken all the glass ceilings.

“I have broken the glass ceilings for the youngsters in the state. Our young ones can now attain whatever positions they desire,” he said.

According to him, now the campaign is over. It is left for us to forge ahead.

He said: “The task ahead is to continue the good work and take our people from poverty to prosperity.

“It is a call for more work for the progress of Oyo State.”