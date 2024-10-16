Advertisement

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso has said he won’t speak on the crisis rocking the party, adding that he should not be dragged into it.

Kwankwaso stated this while speaking to newsmen at his residence yesterday on issues about the party.

When asked about the upset in the party, Kwankwaso said, “I don’t want to talk please. Don’t drag me into what I am not supposed to be dragged into.

“The chairman of the party has spoken and has been speaking, reach out to him” Kwankwaso stated when approached on the matter.

Earlier, a group had asked the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, to exert himself as a governor and not to be controlled by his political godfather.

The NNPP had suspended the secretary to the state government (SSG), Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, over questionable loyalty.

This was announced by the state chairman of the party Hashim Dungurawa yesterday while speaking to newsmen in Kano.

He said, “I am hereby announcing the indefinite suspension of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) from the NNPP along with the commissioner for transport Muhammad Diggol.

“This is due to their disloyalty to the party, to the government and to the leadership which cannot be tolerated. They have hereby been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.”

Prior to the announcement, Governor Yusuf had set up a reconciliation committee where Bichi declared his loyalty to the governor and that he would do what the governor wants.

The committee had already reconciled those involved when the announcement came from the state’s NNPP chairman that the SSG had been suspended.

This might not be unconnected with the allegations that a group had emerged calling on governor Yusuf to free himself from the 2023 presidential candidate of the NNPP Rabiu Kwankwaso.