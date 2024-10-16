Advertisement

After two days of deliberation on the leadership crisis rocking their party, governors of the Peoples Democratic (PDP) yesterday asked the warring camps within the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to return to the status quo and squash the suspension battle that has raged on for the past three days.

The governors also nullified the suspensions of the acting national chairman of the party, Illiya Damagum, and the party’s secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, as well as the suspensions of the national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba and national legal adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade.

Rising from the emergency meeting, which was held via Zoom, the governors said they were careful in addressing issues, particularly those over which there were pending legal disputations.

They also told Damagum and other occupants of positions in the party to be mindful of their vow to serve and grow the party to consolidate the dreams of the party’s founding fathers.

Among other cases involving the party, the Federal High Court in Abuja last Friday restrained the PDP national leadership from removing Damagum as the party’s acting national chairman.

The emergency meeting of the governors started on Monday, October 14, 2024, and continued on Tuesday, October 15, with the leadership of the party’s NWC.

The meeting was called to resolve the split in the party’s NWC between the camps led Damagum and Mohammed, sparking concerns among party faithful of a repeat of the post-2015 election legal showdown between Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led PDP and the Senator Ali Modu-Sheriff-led camp.

The current tussle got to a head on Monday when the Damagum camp told security agencies to enforce action over what it described as a reckless violation of a subsisting court order by the camp led by the national treasurer, Ahmed Yayari Mohammed.

This national leadership crisis comes ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party fixed for October 24.

But speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Bauchi State governor and chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Bala Mohammed, yesterday morning at the Abuja airport, said the status quo remains for now, adding that the suspensions from both factions had been lifted.

Bala, who was in the company of Damagum and other PDP stakeholders while heading to Ondo State for the PDP gubernatorial campaign rally, said, “I want to inform you on behalf of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Chairman of the Senate Caucus and the representative of the BoT.

“We had a family meeting, and we wish to reaffirm that there is no faction in the PDP.

“All the suspensions you heard about have been resolved by the governors, the NWC, the Caucus of the National Assembly, and the BoT. There is no faction; everything has reverted to the status quo under acting Chairman Damagum, pending the time the governors and other organs of the party will sit down and resolve all the issues.

“There is no party that does not have problems. Some are legal, and we do not want to preempt the outcome of legal procedures.

“So whatever speculations and perceptions have gone out are wrong. Both parties have agreed that, in the interest of the party and Nigeria, we should return to the status quo before the suspension and counter-suspension.

“These suspensions have been lifted; there are no more suspensions. That is the resolution of the PDP Governors’ Forum,” he said.

On the party’s NEC meeting proposed for October 24, he said ‘The governors, BoT, and NWC will sit down and discuss the sacronsancy of the October 24 NEC meeting.”

On his part, Damagum, said “There is no crisis in the party as far as I am concerned, but some people want to take advantage of the situation.

“As far as I am concerned, the governors are our leaders and critical organs of this party, and when they speak, we must look at it holistically and also abide by it.”

On the fate of Ologunagba and Ajibade, Damagum said “Have they left? They are still in the party.”

However, the communique of the meeting, signed Mohammed, said “Based on the decision of the Forum and in meeting and consultations with the Board of Trustees, NWC and other organs of the party, we hereby resolve as follows:

“That the NWC should revert to the status quo and remain united in the interest of the party and the nation; That all suspensions issued on officials across the parties within the NWC have been lifted forthwith; that there are no factions in the party and minor issues should not be blown out of proportion.

“We also urge that occupants of positions of responsibility should be mindful of their vow to serve and grow the Party from strength to strength, consolidating on the dreams of our founding fathers.”

Besides Mohammed, other governors in attendance were Sir Siminalyi Fubara, Governor of Rivers State – Vice Chairman; Sen. Douye Diri, Governor of Bayelsa State; Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State; Engr. Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde, Governor of Oyo State.

Also at the meeting were Senator Ademola Adeleke, Governor of Osun State; Dr. Dauda Lawal, Governor of Zamfara State; Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Governor of Delta State; Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Governor of Adamawa State; Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, Governor of Plateau State; and Dr. Peter Mbah, Governor of Enugu State.