Kano Pillars have received a significant boost ahead of their upcoming Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) clash against Rangers, with captain Ahmed Musa returning to training after recovering from a minor injury.

Musa, who has been a key figure for the Sai Masu Gida, sustained an undisclosed injury during the team’s matchday two encounter against Wikki Tourists. His absence was felt last weekend when he missed the North West derby, where Kano Pillars suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Katsina United.

The return of the former Super Eagles captain is timely, as Kano Pillars are still searching for their first victory of the season. With only one point from their first three matches, the pressure is mounting on the team to secure a positive result this weekend at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Head coach Evans Ogenyi will be keen to integrate Musa back into the squad, as his experience and leadership qualities could be pivotal in turning around the team’s fortunes. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see if Musa can inspire his teammates to perform at their best against a formidable Rangers side, who will be looking to capitalise on Pillars’ shaky start to the season.

As the match approaches, the atmosphere is building, with supporters eager for a glimpse of their captain back in action.

The stakes are high, and both teams will be determined to claim victory in what promises to be an exciting encounter.