The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) has announced its preparations for the upcoming International Anti-Corruption Day, observed globally on December 9.

The association said the day is dedicated to raising awareness about corruption and promoting efforts to combat the menace.

It said corruption continues to undermine peace, security, and the socio-economic development of nations across the globe while stressing that as part of its commitment to fostering transparency, integrity, and accountability, the association will be organising a special event to observe the day on Thursday, December 9, 2024, at the Merit House, Maitama, Abuja at 10am.

Amb Emmanuel Nkweke, the International Spokesman of IAWPA, stated, “This year’s theme for International Anti-Corruption Day is a call to action for all Nigerians.” He added: “We must come together as a united front against corruption, which erodes trust and stifles development. The IAWPA is devoted to advocating for a society where transparency and good governance are the norms, not the exceptions.”

He said IAWPA is inviting all stakeholders, including government officials, civil society organisations, and the general public, to participate in the planned activities.

“Together, we can work towards building a corruption-free society and achieving sustainable peace.”

The statement added that for further information and updates regarding the events leading up to International Anti-Corruption Day, the public should visit its official website or follow its social media channels.