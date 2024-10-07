Newly appointed Technical Adviser of Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi, Daniel Amokachi, officially assumed duty on Monday, October 7, 2024.

Addressing the players at the McCarthy Stadium, the Benue-born iconic football legend, emphasised his role as friend, confidant and boss to the players, saying he desires a strong and brotherly bond to drive the team forward.

Amokachi expressed gratitude to the club’s board and the Benue State government for the opportunity to coach the team and pledged to give his 120 per cent to steer the team in the right direction.

Reflecting on the team’s current record of three losses, one draw, and one win, the former Nigerian International expressed his commitment to improving their results, noting that players’ welfare will be the key focus to boost performance.

As he prepares to work with the existing squad, Amokachi praised the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL’s recent improvements and expressed optimism for continued growth in Nigerian football.

Our correspondent observed that the team has already kicked off intensive training ahead of their highly anticipated North-Central derby against Niger Tornadoes this weekend.

Reports indicated that the team is now more focused with tactical drills and ready to deliver a strong performance.

Recall that the board of Lobi Stars FC on Sunday appointed the former Super Eagles coach, Daniel Amokachi, as the new technical adviser of the club.