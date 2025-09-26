Ahead of the 2027 general election, critical stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, have vowed to ensure the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and take over of reins of power from New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the North Western State.

The stakeholders led by the former APC national chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje; deputy president of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, and a House Representatives member, Hon. Abubakar Bichi, said this while addressing journalists after a closed-door meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

Attendees at the meeting included the Minister of State for Housing, Abdullahi Atta, Senator Kawu Sumaila, former Governor Kabiru Gaya, Sulaiman Bichi, Hon. Mohammed Garba, and many serving and former Mational and State Assembly members, commissioners, among others.

Ganduje said the meeting was to examine the progress and successes that they have achieved in the party in Kano State and assure President Tinubu that APC in the State was solidly behind him.

The former Kano State governor said APC remains intact in the state despite not being able to retain power after the 2023 general election, stressing that with its growing strength, the party will sack the NNPP administration at the 2027 poll.

“We appreciate his (Tinubu) policy reforms. We appreciate the good work that he is doing for the country. We appreciate the good work he is doing for Kano State. And we appreciate all the appointments that he has made for the people of Kano State.

“You all know what happened during the last elections. We were about to win the election but unfortunately, we could not win the election. But since after that, our party has remained intact. Our party has remained solid. And because of the good policies of Mr President and also because of our political dexterity in the state, we are able to attract many important politicians from other political parties that have come into our own party.

“We have resolved that we will continue to work very hard to ensure that we succeed in the next gubernatorial election in Kano State. We are also here to strategise. We are here to see how we can encourage our people to go and register for the ongoing voter registration exercise. So far, we are doing very well. And we want to assure the people of Kano State that our members will register so that during the elections, we will come out in large numbers so that we can win the elections,” he said.

Also speaking, Deputy Senate President Jibrin said the APC stakeholders in Kano State were convinced of President Tinubu’s giant stride in the State, the North and the entire country, hence their resolve to work hard for his re-election in 2027.

“We discovered several projects have been implemented. Others are ongoing in our state and indeed the entire northern part of this country. We also discovered that so many people have been appointed to various offices in our state and indeed the entire nation, the entire northern part of Nigeria.

“We also understand, we also saw, we also examined the fact that our party is now growing from strength to strength because of several interventions made by Mr. President towards alleviating the sufferings of our people.

“We have urged and we have also propelled our people and propelled ourselves that we are going to do more to tell the people of our state and indeed the entire northern states what the President is doing and what he has done for our nation. We are solidly behind him as said by the former National Chairman. We are behind him, we are solidly behind him because he loves us.”

For his part, the House of Representing Appropriations Committee chairman, Hon. Bichi, said all those who were insinuating that Tinubu did not have the North at heart were only playing cheap politics, saying the administration has done a lot for the state and the region as well as the entire nation.