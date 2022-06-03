Management and council of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida IBB University Lapai have harped on the need for the council and management of the university to develop an excellent and viable strategic plan that would be implemented to attract required resources for quality teaching, research and community development services.

This was part of the resolution at the end of a two-day retreat for the council with the theme, “Modern University Management and The Implication of 2022 Monetary Thresholds Circular on Public Procurement and Finance Act 2021: Issues, Analysis and Way- forward.”

The communique stressed that the move would elevate the Institution’s ranking system in the world to a significant level.

The university council identified the Financial Act, 2021 amended relevant taxes, customs and excise Statutes in accordance with micro economics reforms policy of the Federal Government, and the need for university administration and management to support and implement the provisions of the Act to ease procurement processes and entrench transparency and accountability.

Among others, the communique stressed the need for effective communication among the relevant regulatory agencies in respect to procurement act framework, as participants got a better understanding of project cycle, key areas in project management and the effects of monetary threshold circular, 2022.

It emphasised on the need for periodic human capital development on emerging trends in the public procurement methods and procedures for transparency and accountability.

The draft 2021-2025 Strategic Plan document was also considered and stakeholders were urged to buy-in for its successful implementation.