Niger State governor Abubakar Sani Bello has said that only decisive actions by relevant security stakeholders at all levels can bring an end to terrorism and banditry in the country.

Governor Sani Bello disclosed this in his submission at the first national security summit on pastoralism with the theme: “Exploring the contemporary challenges facing pastoralism and Fulbe with the view of proffering workable solutions in curbing insecurity across the nation,” which was organised by Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in conjunction with the Northern Consensus Movement.

The governor highlighted courage, equity and fairness as some essential steps needed to be taken to end the glaring security challenges in the nation.

“Until the day when we are all treated equally as Nigerians, it will be difficult to attain peace. When a particular ethnic group is being treated like second-class citizens without access to government palliatives or not even recognised, then there is a problem,” he said.

The governor said curbing drug abuse, arms proliferation and the proper recognition of the Fulani herdsmen in the country as they contribute to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the nation were also measures towards ending the security challenges.

“I believe that this situation can be addressed as long as certain measures are maintained”, he explained, even as he urged the government to find a way of cushioning the effect of cattle rustling as it was being done to farmers who equally suffered natural disasters such as flooding.

“I am not saying that all their cattle should be replaced but there should be a platform to bounce back gradually over time,” he added.