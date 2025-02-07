The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested Deputy Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Adam Imam Yusuf in Kogi State for allegedly diverting over N3 billion.

ICPC spokesperson, Demola Bakare, who confirmed this on Friday said that the commission was intensifying efforts to apprehend other suspects still at large.

The ICPC disclosed that Yusuf was taken into custody from his Gwagwalada, Abuja residence and is set to face prosecution.

The anti-graft agency said its investigations revealed that a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin (rtd.), allegedly orchestrated the fraud through Yusuf and former Brig.-Gen. Ishaya Bauka Gangum (rtd.).

The alleged scheme reportedly involved diversion of public funds, using 92 fictitious companies said not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

According to the ICPC, the diverted funds were traced to entities such as Lahab Integrated and Gate Coast Properties, as well as other affiliated companies, leading to the acquisition of over 18 properties, including filling stations.

Four of these properties have been forfeited to the government so far, while legal proceedings continue over the remaining assets.

