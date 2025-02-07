The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, will on Friday evening, February 7, officially tee off the Chief Mrs Grace Ihonvbere 60th Birthday Invitational Open at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja.

This 18-hole tournament is the grand finale of a week-long celebration honouring the esteemed past Lady Captain of the club.

The festivities included a series of engaging events, such as a Caddies tournament and competitions for Veterans and Super Veterans. Earlier on Thursday, the Pros championship took place, showcasing the talents of skilled golfers.

Looking ahead, Saturday promises to be a highlight as Men’s Divisions 1 & 2 and Ladies Divisions 1 & 2, both with handicaps ranging from zero to 28, compete for the coveted winner’s trophy.

So far, an impressive 200 amateur golfers from across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and beyond have registered for the one-day championship.

In a heartfelt statement, Chief Mrs Ihonvbere revealed her motivation for celebrating her milestone Diamond Jubilee birthday on the golf course, stating, “Golf is my game, my passion, my life, having started playing at the age of 15. Because of the numerous benefits of the game, I dedicate a lot of time, energy, and resources to it. This is just my own way of promoting the game, building sporting relationships, and showing appreciation for their goodwill and support over the years.”

As the wife of Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, the Majority Leader of the 10th House of Representatives, representing Owan Federal Constituency of Edo State in the National Assembly, she expressed her gratitude towards the Board of Trustees, the current Executives, Management, and Staff of the IBB International Golf and Country Club for their unwavering support throughout the anniversary celebrations.

Preparations for the Saturday event are in full swing, with Chief Mrs Ihonvbere assuring participants that the course was in excellent condition. The evening will culminate in an awards ceremony where trophies and various prizes will be presented to outstanding players across different categories, making it a fitting tribute to a remarkable 60 years.

This unique blend of sport and celebration highlights the strong community spirit within the golfing fraternity and the personal connections that make events like these truly special.