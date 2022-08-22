Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) has promised to collaborate with the operators of Point of Sales (PoS) under the umbrella of Financial Services Association (APOSUN) to check corruption and fraud through PoS devices across Nigeria.

ICPC director of the department of education and monitoring, Mr Abia Udofia, stated this when he represented the commission’s chairman, Prof Bolaji Owasanya, when members and leaders of APOSUN visited him at the headquarters of the board in Abuja.

Udofia said that the commission was ready to work with the group to discharge its responsibility of fighting corruption in government agencies and private institutions.

The chairman of the Board of Trustees of APOSUN, Barrister Abdullahi Gurin, expressed satisfaction with the way ICPC accepted to work with his group and promised to play its part to make the partnership work.

He added that APOSUN team will start a public awareness programme to make its members to understand how to make genuine money through PoS operations, adding that APOSUN will change the narrative to protect the members and their businesses from corrupt practices.

He said this public awareness programme is not limited to business owners, as it is also open to other people in business in order to avoid falling into the hands of fraudsters.