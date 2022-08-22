Niger State governor Abubakar Sani Bello has decried the deplorable state of Minna-Kontagora road and called for urgent federal government action.

The governor who said that he will immediately write to President Muhammadu Buhari for action on the road , stated this when he paid homage to Sarkin Sudan Kontagora, Alhaji Muhammadu Barau Mu’azu II at his Palace.

“I will write and visit Mr President to prevail on the Minna-Kontagora Road, the road is really in a bad shape as you can’t have a good portion of up to 10km at a stretch”, he said.

Also speaking on the issue of security challenges in the emirate, the governor maintained that strategies are already in place to bring an end to the menace as new strategies are being adopted due to the activities of informants.

In his remarks, the Sarkin Sudan Kontagora, Alhaji Muhammadu Barau Mu’azu II appreciated the governor for the opportunity given to him to serve as Amirul Hajj for this year’s Hajj exercise.

He called on security agencies to intensify efforts to bring to an end terrorists’ activities in his emirate, state and the country at large.