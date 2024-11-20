The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has kicked off phase 7 of the Constituency and Executive Project Tracking Exercise.

The Commission began tracking constituency and executive projects in 2019. It focuses on how well government money is utilised in critical sectors such as education, health, agriculture, water resources, and power.

ICPC spokesperson Demola Bakare said in a statement that the 7th phase, involving 1500 projects with a total project value of N610 billion, commenced on Monday, November 18, 2024, in 22 states across the six geopolitical zones.

The states are Kwara, Niger, Kogi, FCT, Kebbi, Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Borno, Lagos, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Cross River, Delta, Imo, Abia and Enugu State.

The phase 7 tracking exercise will cut across agencies of government, including intervention agencies such as North-East Development Commission (NEDC), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Rural Electrification Agency (REA), National Primary Health Care Development Authority (NPHCDA), Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) and Ecological Fund Office.

The ICPC further said the objective of the exercise is to deepen adherence to due process in the execution of government projects, improve value for money, and entrench the culture of compliance with the scope and specification as contained in the contract documents.

In phase 6 of the exercise, the ICPC tracked 1,900 projects valued at N500 billion naira across 24 states of the nation’s six geopolitical zones.

The projects were tracked within the focal sectors of Education, Water Resources, Agriculture, Power, Health, Energy, and Roads. These projects in the 6th phase were awarded to 1,355 contractors in 176 MDAs.