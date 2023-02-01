It was gale of endorsement for the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Representatives candidate, Mr Dennis Idahosa as community leaders and groups have pledged their support for his reelection.

Idahosa kicked off his reelection campaign yesterday and toured four locations in Ovia federal constituency to solicit support for the February 25 election.

The ceremony which started in Uhen moved to Utese, Oba Ewuare II Camp Settlement (Olaiya Camp) and Okada main town.

A community head (Odionwere) in Uhen, Pa David Omokaro, described Idahosa as a “True Liberator” who has surpassed their expectation of him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In a normal circumstance, you should be returned unopposed, however, we will mobilise support and vote massively for you because you have made us proud,” he said.

At Utese community where the candidate also received both Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) members into the APC, the people pledged to work for the victory of all APC candidates from presidential down to the House of Assembly.

The defectors were led by Michael Onyenwe of the PDP and Stephen Onomo of the LP who said Idahosa has made the difference in Ovia federal constituency.

At Oba Ewuare Farm Settlement (Olaiya Camp), it was not different as the people said they have decided to support the reelection bid of the lawmaker because of the school he constructed for the people.

In Okada, the home base of one of his opponents, the acting Odionwere, Pa Samson Idehen and other elders prayed for the success of Idahosa and other APC candidates.

Idehen said, “Dennis Idahosa is a promise keeper, hence Okada is happy with him. We blessed him in 2019, we are blessing him again.”

In the rally at Okada, APC witnessed influx of members from the PDP led by Alhaji Shehu Garba, Seriki Hausa community in Okada. Idahosa while appreciating the people, promised to do more if reelected.