An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) has killed two local security operatives called the Civilian JTF and injured eight others who sustained various degree of injuries in Mafa local government area of Borno State.

Sources from Mafa LGA, who spoke to LEADERSHIP on the condition of anonymity, said the incident occurred on Tuesday while the CJTF members were on their routine operation along Mafa/Konduga local government area axis before stepping on the IED, suspected to have been planted by Boko Haram terrorists.

The sources added that the two CJTF members died instantly, while the remaining eight others who sustained injuries were rushed to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) for treatment.

“The deceased CJTF members have been buried. They were buried in Mafa town according to Islamic rites. Prayers were offered for the forgiveness of the deceased. Chairman, Goni Gonibe, alongside Member representing Mafa constituency, Hon. Baba Ali Modu, Council Secretary, Alhaji Sale Bukar, Brigade Commander, among other community members, attended the burial,” said the source.

He further said that the chairman of Mafa LGA, Goni Gonibe, member of Borno State House of Assembly, Baba Ali Modu, Council Secretary, Alhaji Sale Bukar, and other sympathers also visited the hospital to see the situation of those injured and assured the families of the victims that proper medical care would be given to all of them even as they prayed for their quick recovery.