The National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka, has said that the use of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by terrorists poses a significant challenge to national security, security personnel and citizens.

Maj. Gen. Laka stated this on Tuesday, November 19, at a two-day Counter Improvised Explosive Device Training for various security agencies and services, organised by the NCTC in Abuja.

He said IEDs have become a tool of terror used by insurgents, militants, bandits and criminal elements to destabilise communities, destroy infrastructure and inflict fear and suffering on innocent lives.

“You may recall the recent blackout in the northern part of Nigeria as a result of five power transmission lines along the Shiroro Mundo electricity line that were brought down by insurgents using improvised explosive devices,” he said.

The NCTC coordinator said the training was part of the planning by the Presidential Communication, Command and Control Centre in preparation to the 2024 Crisis Response Exercise, scheduled for November 25 to 29.

He said the Crisis Response Exercise was aimed to empower security agencies and relevant ministries, department and agencies on interagency cooperation and coordination, using the National Crisis Management Doctrine during national crisis.

Gen. Laka said the counter IEDs training was further creating a platform for the NCTC to access the readiness of participants in countering Improvised Explosive Device procedures and operations.

He said: “Let me also state that the overall objective of this counter Improvised Explosive device training is to improve on the technical capacity of explosive ordnance disposal personnel to respond effectively in a counter terrorism response setting.

“It is, therefore, carefully designed to refresh and sustain the capabilities of explosive ordnance disposal and canine operator on on the effective operations of the various counter Improvised explosive device equipment at their disposal as well as their engagement in uniformity of counter Improvised explosive device procedure and cooperation among the various agents.

“It is also planned to test the participants command and control structures and to ensure that decision making processes are clear, swift and efficient. Furthermore, as a centre we look forward to seeing how you foster rapid response to countering improvised explosive devices threats in the country and also assess your ability to execute your responsibility effectively under pressure conditions.”

He urged the participants to be open to one another and engage in a way that would allow them to learn from each other’s expertise from the successes of this training.

“This approach will lead to a successful exercise rapid response and thereafter enhance the national security of our dear country in long term,” Maj. Gen. Laka stated.