One person has been confirmed killed and over 60 others hospitalised following an outbreak of cholera disease in communities of Kanam local government areas of Plateau state.

Chairman of the local government, Ayuba Musa, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday through the head of his media team, Mazadu Ali, said the outbreak started at Ngyang, Kwalmiya, Banak and Bakin Kogi and later spread to Dengi, the headquarters of Kanam LGA.

Ali said more than sixty persons have been hospitalised at the General Hospital, the Primary Health Centre in Dengi as well as other private hospitals in the local government area.

“In response to the alarming reports of the outbreak of the disease, Kanam local government council has taken decisive steps to mitigate the Cholera. Medical supplies and equipment have been rapidly distributed to key healthcare facilities, including the General Hospital and the Primary Health Care Center in Dengi by the council.

“Additionally, the local government has graciously offset the medical bills for all patients receiving treatment, regardless of whether they are admitted to public or private hospitals, ensuring that worried families are not burdened by unexpected healthcare expenses during this challenging time,” he said.

He added that the local government is also undertaking an extensive public health campaign throughout the streets of Dengi.

According to him, the aim of the sensitization campaign was to educate residents on preventive measures that can reduce the risk of Cholera transmission.

“This initiative includes holding interactive sessions to raise awareness about proper sanitation practices and the importance of safe drinking water,“ Ali said.

Efforts to reach the Plateau State Commissioner of Health, Dr Cletus Shurkuk to get more details were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report as his phone was switched off.