Following the recent affirmation of Kogi State as oil-producing state by the Nigerian Senate, a socio-cultural group, Igala Vanguard, has hailed the Senator representing Kogi East, Jibrin Isah Echocho, for what it called his indefatigable effort in ensuring that the state is captured as one of the oil-bearing states in the country.

This acknowledgement has drawn praises from the socio-cultural group, specifically directed towards Senator Echocho for his proactive efforts in advocating for the state’s recognition.

The Igala Vanguard, represented by its convener, Engr. Lawrence Ankpa, lauded Senator Echocho’s remarkable legislative prowess demonstrated during debates in the Senate.

Ankpa emphasised Echocho’s unwavering commitment to championing the interests of his constituents, particularly in ensuring equitable representation and resource allocation for Kogi State.

Expressing concern over the apparent neglect of certain communities within the state, notably Ibaji, despite its significant contributions to the state’s revenue through oil production, the Igala Vanguard called on the Kogi State government to prioritise the needs of Ibaji and Igala land in general.

Ankpa highlighted the irony of Ibaji’s situation, given Kogi State’s receipt of 13% derivation funds from the Federation Account, underscoring the urgent need for attention and development in the region.

The group urged key stakeholders, including the state’s Deputy Speaker, Commissioner of Agriculture, and local representatives, to collaborate with Senator Echocho in advocating for Ibaji’s interests at the highest level of governance.

Ankpa urged swift action from state authorities to ensure that Ibaji land and the wider Igala community or Kogi East senatorial zone of the state receive the necessary support and were not marginalised in the allocation of resources and development initiatives.