Former Edo State Governor Lucky Igbinedion yesterday called on the federal government to complete the dualisation of the Benin-Auchi-Abuja highway, which has been on since 2013 and save commuters from untold hardships.

Igbinedion made this call at the commissioning of the South-South office of Intercontinental Paint in Benin City.

He said, “the best way an economy can develop is partnership with the government and the government providing the needed infrastructure and conducive environment for private businesses to flourish.

“Today people are suffering along the Benin-Auchi road, people are spending one week on the road just to move from Benin to their destination. I want to appeal to the federal government to fix that road and save people who are traveling that road time and money.”

Earlier, the founder and managing director of the company, Omoregie Aigbe said his company which is worth over $1 million started with N18,000 in 2006 when he produced two buckets of 20 litres and four buckets of four litres of paint and “I could not sell anything for six months. Six months after, a call came from Benin that Bob Izua (Chief John Adun) wanted to buy paint and at the end of the bargaining, he bought paints worth N1,944,400 and that changed whole situation till date.

“Today we have our head office in Lagos, we have a branch in Uganda and very soon in the US and today we are opening this which will serve the whole of South-South Nigeria.”

He said his philosophy has been to engage young Nigerians who he said are very competent and called on the government to create the enabling environment for young Nigerians to thrive and check brain drain.

The highpoint of the event was the opening of the edifice and awards given to the former governor and Adun.