As the 2023 elections draw near, Abia State Governor Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu says the election will be based on legacies and competencies of the contending candidates, and not mere politicking and promises.

The governor also warned the contestants not to post their campaign posters on the projects that were executed by his administration, even as he said he has shamed his critics by the completion of Osisioma flyover in Aba metropolis.

“”This is the time of politics. If you want to contest an election in Abia, you must show us what You’ve done before. From your family show us your work. Don’t paste posters on my flyover, streetlight and projects. Place your posters on your projects, not on my own projects,” Ikpeazu said yesterday at the commissioning of the flyover and roads in Aba, the state capital

The flyover named ‘Okezuo Abia flyover’ was initiated and completed by Ikpeazu’s administration to ease traffic on the Osisioma junction, known for its traffic bottlenecks.

Ikpeazu said that the completion of the flyover has given him so much joy that he boldly looks at the faces of his doubters and laugh at them.

“Today is a sad day for those who taught that this flyover will never be completed. It is a sad day for those who called it a borehole and called it a center table.

“This is a sad day for the Sanballat and Tobiah (detractors) those who called this Flyover ‘Centre Table’, this is a sad day for them. I weep for them as they hide their faces in shame.”

All those who thought this Flyover will not come true, my word for you shame on you,” he stated.

He said the flyover despite all doubts has now solved the traffic congestion problems that were experienced back then in Aba.

Ikpeazu who said that the essence of governance was to solve problems of the people, congratulated the Aba business community and Abians at large on the realization of the project. He described the day as special for the people of goodwill adding that, for the opposition and those who castigated his government while the construction of the interchange lasted, it was a sad day for them.

According to the governor, he invited Governor Nyesom Wike to inaugurate the projects because he is the father of flyovers in Nigeria and understands the value of an interchange.

Also, Wike commended Ikpeazu for changing the developmental narratives of the state. He said he was proud to be associated with Ikpeazu even as he stated that Abians did not make a mistake in electing him as their Governor.

He extolled Governor Ikpeazu for utilizing the meagre funds of the state to do projects for the people, saying that with the projects the governor has done, his senatorial bid and election of other PDP candidates in the State is sure.

The state commissioner for works, Barr. Bob Ogu, disclosed that the interchange was conceived by Ikpeazu as soon as he came on board in 2015 while actual work started on it in 2017. He expressed joy that the dreams of the governor in conceptualizing the project has been realized and congratulated Abians on the feat.

Earlier, the executive chairman of Osisioma Ngwa local government area, Hon Christian Kamalu described the commissioning of the first ever interchange located at Osisioma as historic. He thanked the Governor for constructing the interchange and highlighted its importance to the Aba business environment.

The deputy governor of Abia State, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, serving and former National and State Assembly members from both states, members of the Abia State Executive Council were amongst other dignitaries that attended the event

Ikpeazu said he deliberately chose Wike to commission the project because Wike is the father and mother of Flyovers in Nigeria, adding that there is no better person to commission it other than Wike, whom he described as Mr Flyover.

Wike said he feels proud to associate himself with Ikpeazu because he has changed the narrative in Abia State in infrastructure.

“I don’t associate myself with those who can’t show anything. Ikpeazu is a man that knows what to do for his people. This is why I said anywhere Ikpeazu is, I’ll go with him.

“I and Ikpeazu have come a long way. No relationship can be bought with money. People don’t understand the modus operandi of what we’re doing. If you like go and meet Seyi Makinde, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Samuel Ortom, nothing can change,” he said.