The Association of Igbo Town Unions (ASITU) has condemned the ongoing demolition of properties belonging to Igbo people in Lagos State.

This was made known by the national president of ASITU, Chief Emeka Diwe while addressing newsmen in Owerri.

He said the demolition of plazas belonging to Igbo businessmen at Ebute Ero Market in Lagos on Friday by agents of the Lagos State government amounted to calculated expropriation of his people from their legitimate businesses.

He said, “It represents an assault on justice, equality, and the fundamental principles of property rights.

“Despite repeated appeals for fairness and adherence to the rule of law, the Lagos State government has continued its brazen campaign of selective demolition, disproportionately targeting Igbo-owned properties under various pretexts. It must be noted that the buildings and businesses complexes being demolished were never illegally built. They all came into being through the authorisation of this same government masterminding their destruction today.”

According to ASITU, the anti-Igbo brigandage in Lagos is totally unacceptable and cannot be tolerated anymore, because it is reminiscent of the litany of injustices which the people have endured in Nigeria.

“Given the failure of domestic institutions in Nigeria to address these grievances and rein in on the ravages levied against our hardworking patriots in Lagos, ASITU has formally petitioned the following international bodies to intervene and hold the Lagos State government accountable for these atrocious acts.

“The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to investigate Lagos State’s actions as a violation of fundamental human rights, including the right to property, non-discrimination, and freedom from targeted dispossession.

“The African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) to bring Nigeria to account under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, which guarantees the protection of property rights for all citizens without bias.

⁠”The ECOWAS Court of Justice to seek legal redress for affected individuals whose rights have been violated in contravention of regional human rights standards.

“ Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch – to document these abuses and amplify the plight of the Igbo people facing targeted property destruction.”

Chief Diwe said this is not just a legal battle, but a fight for justice, dignity, and equal citizenship in a country that belongs to all Nigerians. “We demand an immediate end to these discriminatory actions and full accountability from those responsible,” he said.