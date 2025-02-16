The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is deeply saddened over the death of elder statesman, nationalist and a renowned advocate of democracy in Nigeria, the leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, describing it as a national tragedy.

The party described Adebanjo was a fearless lawyer, forthright and principled politician, uncompromising democrat and leading national light, who stood for the people’s rights in the entrenchment of democratic tenets of adherence to the rule of law, good governance, transparency, accountability, social welfare, justice, equity, fairness and mutual respect in our national life.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said the late elder statesman was a national Icon, a torchbearer, leading epitome of truth and passionate advocate of true federalism, restructuring and devolution of powers which are the only workable templates of effective governance, political stability and more peaceful co-existence in a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-religious society such as Nigeria.

Ologunagba, in a statement, said Adebanjo was an audacious and outspoken patriot who remained steadfast to his commitment towards the unity, stability and development of our nation by always pointing to the truth, proffered practical solutions for knotty national issues and served as a source of inspiration, vision and direction especially for the contemporary generation of leaders.