Igbo leaders and other residents of Igbo extraction in Katsina State have promised to cast their votes for the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Dikko Radda, in the forthcoming general election.

President of the Igbo leaders in the North, Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, who stated this at the end of a sensitisation rally in Katsina to canvas support for Radda, stressed that the APC candidate is the most serious and promising candidate among his peers.

The sensitisation rally commenced from the popular Katsina Central Market through the major roads to the Emir’s palace, Government House and ended at the Dikko/Jobe campaign office.

During the walk, Chukwunyere said the group was in Katsina to finally ratify the candidacy of APC governorship candidate, describing him as a detribalised politician, a trait he demonstrates when he was the DG of SMEDAN.

He also added that having accessed the remaining candidates, Radda stands tall and promising because he is the most serious candidate who is equal to the task of building a greater katsina.

The leader of the group further added that the sensitization is also a wake-up call to the people of Katsina to ensure they vote massively for Radda who is capable of continuing from where Governor Aminu Masari will stop.

Other speakers at the rally extolled Radda’s leadership qualities, especially his contributions to the Igbo communities in the state, saying he is the type of leader the state needs.