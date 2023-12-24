The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has called on the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as a Christmas gift to Ndigbo.

Chief Iwuanyanwu made this appeal in his Christmas message titled “Message of Faith in Divine Providence,” expressing that the continued incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu does not signify goodwill, peace, and unity for the country.

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo observed that the Supreme Court referring the case to a lower court gives the impression that the Federal Government seems unconcerned or indifferent to the insecurity situation in the South East.

He said that the Presidential directive for Nnamdi Kanu’s release would reassure the Igbo speaking states in Nigeria that Tinubu is a receptive leader who genuinely cares about the people.

Chief Iwuanyanwu called upon the people of Igbo speaking states to consistently carry out their routine duties in compliance with the laws of the areas they reside in. He appealed to them to establish new resolutions upon returning home for Christmas, preparing to confront the challenges of the upcoming year.

Wishing Ndigbo and Nigerians a joyful Christmas and a prosperous New Year, Chief Iwuanyanwu expressed confidence that the programs pursued by his leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo would begin to yield results in the new year.

The PG appealed to the Federal and State governments to initiate people-oriented programs aimed at alleviating the unbearable suffering in the country. He stressed the need for a focus on capital-intensive projects that would create employment opportunities for the large population of unemployed youths.