Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged the people of the South-East zone to ignore a call on them to observe a 5-day sit-at-home beginning from Friday December 9 to 14th.

One Simon Ekpa had in video ordered the people of the area to stay at home for five days, consecutively within the period, except on Tuesday, December 13, when directed that people could go to market to purchase food items.

He stated that the sit-at-home was in “preparation of the exit of Biafra from Nigeria.”

Ekpa who IPOB leadership described as a “faceless idiot” working for forces against the realisation of Biafra project stated that by ordering the sit-at-home, Ekpa wanted to unleash hardship on the people of the area under the guise of fighting for Biafra, so that the people of the South East would reject the agitation.

Already, the apex-Igbo social-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo had condemned the five-day sit-at-home ordered by Simon Ekpa, including his threat that the 2023 general election would not hold in the zone.

Ekpa in the video had ordered for sit-at-home in the South-East on 9th,10th, 11th, 12th and 14th of December, adding that anybody that would ignore the ordered would face death.

But IPOB in a statement yesterday by its director of publicity, Emma Powerful disowned the order describing it as stupid.

IPOB said it did not issue such order, stating that those who declared the order were miscreants, senseless and jobless people.

Powerful stated that the order would compound the suffering of the people, saying that IPOB could not have issued such “brainless uncaring” 5-day consecutive sit-at-home order to suffer residents during a critical time when people were trying to make up in their businesses for the year.

The IPOB statement reads in part, “The global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great prophet and indefatigable liberator Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu wish to state unequivocally to the people of Biafra, friends of Biafra, and lovers of Biafra freedom that IPOB leadership did not issue any sit-at-home order on 9th,10th, 11th, 12th, 13th or 14th of December 2022.

“IPOB never issued any sit-at-home order on these days mentioned above because we are not miscreants, senseless, or jobless people.

“Every Biafran and residents in Biafra Land should ignore such order from untrained and brainless individuals whose agenda is to make Biafra agitation unattractive to our people. Every Biafran must go to their normal business on those days.

“IPOB who is concerned about our people cannot issue such brainless uncaring 5-day consecutive sit at home order to suffer our people during this critical time of the year when people are trying to makeup in their businesses for the year.

“The conception of consecutive 5-day sit at home by a Nigeria Agent and his sponsors is to show the level of wickedness and hatred they have against our people. Their agenda is to create insecurity and unnecessary hardships to make our people jettison Biafra freedom.”